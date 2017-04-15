HSU student dies after stabbing

By | Andrew George Butler

A HSU student died early Saturday morning after a stabbing that took place at an off-campus location in Arcata. Arcata police have taken a suspect into custody. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Lumberjack will update as more details become available

1:44 pm 4/15:

The student was 19 years of age. The suspect detained by APD is not a student at HSU. The stabbing took place at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, during a fist fight at a house party (source: The Journal).

HSU President Lisa Rossbacher released the following statement:

“Dear University Community:

I am deeply saddened to share news with you that one of our students has died after a stabbing last night. I have no words to adequately describe the sorrow of this loss. This tragedy is heartbreaking for all of us, and most especially the family and friends of the victim. Our thoughts are with them and we extend our condolences.

We are reaching out to provide support and counseling to members of our University community. We will also be in contact and offering support to family members.

The student’s name is currently confidential while his family is being notified. Because the incident occurred off campus, the investigation is being led by the Arcata Police Department with significant assistance from University Police.”

HSU Marketing and Communications released the following: “Students who are in need of support during this time are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students office at 707.826.3504 or visit that office in Siemens Hall 211. For after-hours assistance, students can contact Counseling & Psychological services at 707.326.3236. Staff or faculty seeking additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program at 707.443.7358.”

